Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 716.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.