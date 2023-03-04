Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $24.90.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
