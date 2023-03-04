Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Down 41.4% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 73,412 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,038 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

