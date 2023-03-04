Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 52.5% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 308,198 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 119,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. 5,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

