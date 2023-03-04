Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Mizuho

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

