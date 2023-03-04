Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

