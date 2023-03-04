Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.03 and traded as high as C$14.65. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.58, with a volume of 483,394 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on IIP.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,677.58. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

