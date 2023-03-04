International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Raised to $70.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

INSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.04.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at International Seaways

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.13%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $373,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in International Seaways by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.