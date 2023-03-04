International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on the stock.

International Personal Finance Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IPF stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 62.77 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.40 ($1.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.38.

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 6.77%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

