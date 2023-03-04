International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $174,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $93.78 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.