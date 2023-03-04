Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at SVB Securities

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by SVB Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.82.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $856.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 1,431,883 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 530,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 446,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 345,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 359.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 261,412 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.