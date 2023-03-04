Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.28

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.28 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 618782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.32.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,916,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,922,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 200,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,502,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

