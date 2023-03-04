Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells 1,206 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,206 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $13,302.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,352.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LUNG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.86. 381,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,226. The stock has a market cap of $443.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

