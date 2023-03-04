Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells 2,895 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Pulmonx Price Performance
Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 381,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,226. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $443.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $28.30.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pulmonx
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.