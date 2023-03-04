Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells 2,895 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 381,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,226. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $443.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,432,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 296,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

