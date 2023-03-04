Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CEO Sells 10,620 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $1,328,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance
RXDX traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.73. 417,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,423. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of -0.49.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.