Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CEO Sells 10,620 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $1,328,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

RXDX traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.73. 417,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,423. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of -0.49.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.