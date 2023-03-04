Insider Selling: PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Chairman Sells 10,497 Shares of Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) Chairman Michael Derby sold 10,497 shares of PaxMedica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $20,364.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 374,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,535.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PaxMedica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXMD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 207,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,257. PaxMedica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43.

Institutional Trading of PaxMedica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PaxMedica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaxMedica in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

