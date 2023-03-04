Insider Selling: PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) CEO Sells 11,679 Shares of Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) CEO Howard J. Weisman sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $22,657.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,176.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PaxMedica Trading Down 4.6 %

PXMD opened at $1.85 on Friday. PaxMedica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43.

Institutional Trading of PaxMedica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in PaxMedica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PaxMedica in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PaxMedica by 438.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

