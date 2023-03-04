Insider Selling: Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) Insider Sells A$170,100.00 in Stock

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX – Get Rating) insider Alan Jones sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.38), for a total value of A$170,100.00 ($114,932.43).
Mount Gibson Iron Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Mount Gibson Iron Company Profile
