Insider Selling: Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) Insider Sells A$170,100.00 in Stock

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX – Get Rating) insider Alan Jones sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.38), for a total value of A$170,100.00 ($114,932.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, crushing, processing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Extension Hill mine and Shine mine deposit in the Mid-West region of Western Australia, as well as operates haulage of the ore through road and rail for export from the Geraldton Port.

