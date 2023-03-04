Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Sells 6,595 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $2,000,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,308 shares in the company, valued at $46,191,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 1.4 %

BRK-A traded up $6,466.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473,256.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,528 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469,809.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $450,016.92.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

