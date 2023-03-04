Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Sells 6,595 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $2,000,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,308 shares in the company, valued at $46,191,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 1.4 %
BRK-A traded up $6,466.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473,256.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,528 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469,809.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $450,016.92.
About Berkshire Hathaway
