Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CAO Sells $18,361.86 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) CAO Amy Horton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $18,361.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amy Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Amy Horton sold 702 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $9,413.82.

On Friday, February 17th, Amy Horton sold 18,000 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $253,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,776.82.

Artivion Stock Performance

Artivion stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Artivion during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

