Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells $28,542.50 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ARWR stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 256,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.