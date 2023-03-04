Insider Buying: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Purchases $100,004.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EFSC opened at $55.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93,195,002 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,779,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 957.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after buying an additional 217,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

