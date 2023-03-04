Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £19,845.31 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,831 ($34.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($23,947.52).

Anglo American Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,042.50 ($36.71) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 991.04, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,331.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,074.23.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 5,504.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anglo American Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.37) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.23) to GBX 3,400 ($41.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.03) to GBX 3,500 ($42.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,341.67 ($40.32).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

