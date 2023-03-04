Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £19,845.31 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,831 ($34.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($23,947.52).
Anglo American Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,042.50 ($36.71) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 991.04, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,331.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,074.23.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 5,504.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.