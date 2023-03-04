Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INFI. B. Riley lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Friday. 1,098,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.