Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INFI. B. Riley lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Friday. 1,098,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 591,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 86,006 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

