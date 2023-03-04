indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,734,310.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $577,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Thomas Schiller sold 41,100 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $401,136.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

INDI opened at $11.00 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. indie Semiconductor’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 2,772,585 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 2,533,293 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,130,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.