Immutable X Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $583.08 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Immutable X has a total market cap of $583.08 million and $75.95 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

