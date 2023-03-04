Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMMX. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 54,220 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Trading Down 4.5 %

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of Immix Biopharma stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. Immix Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

