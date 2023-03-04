Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.94

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.94 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 47.03 ($0.57). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 32,273 shares traded.

Ilika Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £76.57 million, a PE ratio of -808.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.78.

About Ilika

(Get Rating)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.