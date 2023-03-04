iExec RLC (RLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $148.34 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00008188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $148.34 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00040996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00022441 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00220976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,365.10 or 0.99997073 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

