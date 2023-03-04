Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ideal Power stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ideal Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

