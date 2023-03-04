Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in February

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 651.0 days.

Icade Price Performance

Shares of CDMGF opened at $48.98 on Friday. Icade has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDMGF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Icade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Icade from €55.00 ($58.51) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Icade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

