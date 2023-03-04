Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.85. Approximately 43,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 88,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.56) to €11.80 ($12.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.11) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Iberdrola Cuts Dividend

Iberdrola Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.577 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

(Get Rating)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.