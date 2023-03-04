Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

HY stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

See Also

