Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.25.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 3.8 %

TSE:HBM opened at C$7.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

