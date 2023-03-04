HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HPX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in HPX by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in HPX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HPX by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

HPX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,526. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. HPX has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $50.50.

HPX Company Profile

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

