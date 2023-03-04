Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.58-12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.82 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 2.9 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

