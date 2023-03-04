Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.47 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $324.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $52,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $201,297.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,772.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,857.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $305,018. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.