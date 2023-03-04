Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $52,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $52,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,772.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $305,018. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

