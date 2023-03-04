Horizen One Day Volume Tops $24.28 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $148.74 million and approximately $24.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $11.08 or 0.00049490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00177636 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,429,106 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.

Horizen’s native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen’s flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.

*We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above*”

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

