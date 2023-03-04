Hooked Protocol Price Hits $2.04 on Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00009139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $102.17 million and approximately $59.97 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.08233359 USD and is down -12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $73,941,534.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

