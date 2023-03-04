Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.
HLLY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Holley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.89.
Holley Stock Performance
NYSE HLLY opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $277.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Holley Company Profile
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
