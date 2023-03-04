Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

HLLY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Holley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.89.

Holley Stock Performance

NYSE HLLY opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $277.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Holley Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Holley by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Holley by 53.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Holley by 35.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

