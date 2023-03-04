Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLLY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 69.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 343,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 141,223 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Trading Up 7.4 %

Holley Company Profile

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $277.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

