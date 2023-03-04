Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $196.30 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $196.30 million and $2.46 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hive has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 468,324,752 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

