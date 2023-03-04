Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Hibbett updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$10.00 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $875.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hibbett by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hibbett by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hibbett by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Hibbett

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

