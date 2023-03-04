Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.02-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.92 billion-$30.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.14 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.02-2.10 EPS.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.92.

HPE stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,074 shares of company stock worth $1,880,126. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $41,433,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,538,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

