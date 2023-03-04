Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HPE opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,126. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,399,000 after buying an additional 467,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,805,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

