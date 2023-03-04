Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,126. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

