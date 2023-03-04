Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
HSKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Heska from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.75.
Heska Price Performance
Heska stock opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. Heska has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $154.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Heska by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
