Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HRTG. Piper Sandler lowered Heritage Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.30 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 202,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $396,821.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,785.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $37,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 107.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50,666 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.