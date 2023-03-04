HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.13) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HFG stock opened at €21.66 ($23.04) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €19.94 ($21.21) and a 1 year high of €48.90 ($52.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

