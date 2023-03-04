Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 410,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $115.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,266. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

